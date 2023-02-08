In the town of Saqlin, Syria, there were cries of euphoria as a little girl was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed house, more than 40 hours after being trapped during Monday’s earthquakes. It is just one of several miracle rescues that have provided moments of joy amid the destruction and despair.
Incredible moments as survivors are rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria and Turkey
