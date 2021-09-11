India, Australia call for global action in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top ministers from India and Australia on Saturday called for international anti-terror efforts in Afghanistan, bolstering mutual security ties and blunting China's growing regional assertiveness.

Australia's foreign and defense ministers met their Indian counterparts in New Delhi, the second stop on a four-nation tour.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the future of Afghanistan was a central concern for both India and Pakistan. She said the gains of the past 20 years — such as women's empowerment and steps toward an inclusive society — should not be allowed to be reversed.

Australia also wants to strike a free trade deal with India to reduce its economic reliance on an increasingly hostile China.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subhramanyam Jaishankar praised the “renewed vigor with which both sides are now engaging on trade issues,” without providing further details. Bilateral trade between India and Australia is around $20 billion annually, his ministry says.