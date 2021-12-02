India confirms omicron variant cases, says get the shot now

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Thursday confirmed its first cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in two people and officials said one arrived from South Africa and the other had no travel history. A top medical expert urged people to get vaccinated.

The Health Ministry said the cases involved two men in southern Karnataka state, a 66-year-old man who had traveled to India from South Africa and a 46-year-old doctor.

Hundreds of contacts of the two men have been traced and tested for the virus and at least five people have tested positive for the virus.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

India has already classified several countries as “at risk” in response to the omicron variant, and travelers from those countries are being tested after they arrive in India. In addition, India is testing 2% of all other international travelers randomly. Genome sequencing is also being done to detect the variant. India has tested nearly 8,000 passengers since Wednesday.

Health officials told the 66-year-old man who tested positive to self-isolate in the hotel where he was staying because he had no symptoms.