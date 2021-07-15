India internet law adds to fears over online speech, privacy

Despite the antagonisms between Modi and Twitter, he has been an enthusiastic user of the platform in building popular support for his Bharatiya Janata Party. His government has also worked closely with the social media giant to allow Indians to use Twitter to seek help from government ministries, particularly during health emergencies. Bharatiya Janata Party's social media team has meanwhile been accused of initiating online attacks against critics of Modi.

Still, earlier internet restrictions had already prompted the Washington-based Freedom House to list India, the world's most populous democracy, as “partly free” instead of “free” in its annual analysis.

The law announced in February requires tech companies to aid police investigations and help identify people who post “mischievous information.” That means messages must be traceable, and experts say this it could mean end-to-end encryption would not be allowed in India.

Facebook’s WhatsApp, which has more than 500 million users in India, has sued the government, saying breaking encryption, which continues for now, would “severely undermine the privacy of billions of people who communicate digitally.”

Officials say they only want to trace messages that incite violence or threatening national security. WhatsApp says it can’t selectively do that.