India seeks Australian investment in defense industry

NEW DELHI (AP) — India sought investment from Australia’s defense industry on Friday as the two countries discussed ways to bolster defense ties and cooperate on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, where China's military strength and influence have grown.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said there are opportunities for joint development and production of emerging defense technologies and mutual logistical support.

"India is committed to raising a robust partnership with Australia for security and growth of the entire region,” he said after meeting with visiting Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

India, a major buyer of military equipment, depended largely on the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. But it has been diversifying its purchases by choosing U.S. equipment as well.

Dutton said in a statement after their talks that the two countries have been seizing the momentum to drive greater progress between their defense forces.

“India’s leadership is central to Australia’s Indo-Pacific strategy. It is in the sovereign interests of us both to align our strategy, our capability, and our resources,” he said.