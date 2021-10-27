India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas.

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month, failing to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes,

Chinese lawmakers approved the law at a meeting on Sunday of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.

It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable. "The state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries,” it says.

Bagchi said India and China earlier agreed to seek a fair and mutually acceptable resolution of their border dispute.