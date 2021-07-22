Indian farmers protest agriculture laws near Parliament

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 200 farmers demonstrated Thursday near India’s Parliament to mark eight months of protests against agricultural laws they say will devastate their livelihoods.

The protesters waving white, green and orange flags arrived in police-escorted buses from an expressway outside New Delhi where thousands of farmers have hunkered down since late November to voice their anger against three laws passed by Parliament last year.

Police are allowing them to congregate for protests each day until Aug. 9 at Jantar Mantar, the main area in New Delhi for protests close to Parliament. The protests coincide with lawmakers meeting for Parliament’s monsoon session.

"We have capped the number of people who will be protesting at 200,” said Darshan Pal, a farmers’ leader.

The arrival of the protesters in the capital with official approval was in sharp contrast with Jan. 26, when tens of thousands of farmers marched, rode horses and drove tractors into New Delhi. The protesters broke through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort. Clashes with police left one protester dead and hundreds injured.