 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
India's top court suspends implementation of new farm laws
0 comments
AP

India's top court suspends implementation of new farm laws

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Tuesday temporarily put on hold the implementation of new agricultural laws and ordered the formation of an independent committee of experts to negotiate with farmers who have been protesting against the legislation.

The Supreme Court's ruling came a day after it heard petitions filed by the farmers challenging the controversial legislation. The court said that the laws were passed without enough consultation, and that it was disappointed with the way talks were proceeding between representatives of the government and farmer leaders.

Tens of thousands of farmers protesting against the legislation have been blocking half a dozen major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than 45 days. Farmers say they won’t leave until the government repeals the laws.

They say the legislation passed by Parliament in September will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture, make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed and devastate their earnings.

The government insists the laws will benefit farmers and says they will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said the independent committee of experts would “amicably resolve” the standoff between the farmers and the government.

Farmer unions rejected the idea of the expert committee and reiterated their demand for a total repeal of the laws.

During a virtual hearing on Monday, Bobde said that the impasse between the two sides was causing distress to farmers, and that the situation at the protest sites was only getting worse.

“Each one of us will be responsible if anything goes wrong,” Bobde told India's attorney general, K.K. Venugopal, who was arguing for the government.

Representatives of the government and farmer leaders have failed to make progress during multiple rounds of talks over the farmers’ main demand that the laws be scrapped. The government has ruled out withdrawing the laws, but says it could make some amendments.

The two sides are due to meet again on Friday to discuss the laws.

On Dec. 30, the two sides reached a consensus on two issues — that the government would continue its subsidy of electricity for irrigating farms, and that farmers would not be punished for burning crop residues, a cause of air pollution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

+6
EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
World

EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea
World

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Israeli diamond and minerals magnate Beny Steinmetz went on trial in Switzerland on Monday on charges of corruption and forging documents in an alleged bid to win lavish iron ore mining concessions in Guinea by paying millions to a former wife of late President Lansana Conte.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass snowball fight in Madrid after snowfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News