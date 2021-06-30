Indigenous groups in Canada reports more bodies at school

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous community said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families.

The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook, British Columbia follows reports of similar findings at two other such Catholic Church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies.

The Lower Kootenay Band said in a news release it began using the technology last year to search the site close to the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the church from 1912 until the early 1970s. It said the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some about 3 feet (a meter) deep.

The release said it’s believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, Aq'am and other neighboring First Nation communities.

The Lower Kootenay band says it is in the early stages of receiving information from the reports on what has been found, and it is asking for the public to respect its privacy.