Indonesia expands effort to recover crashed plane, victims

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More searchers and rescuers joined the search Friday for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea.

The aerial search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet is being expanded too, said the National Search and Rescue Agency mission coordinator, Rasman, who uses one name.

The 4,132 search and rescue personnel are supported by 14 airplanes, 62 ships and 21 raft boats. They are using an underwater metal detector and remotely operated vehicle to find human remains, the plane's cockpit voice recorder and more wreckage.

The plane carried 62 people and families have been providing DNA samples to identify the victims. National Police spokesperson Rusdi Hartono said 12 had been identified as of Thursday, including a flight attendant and an off-duty pilot.

Investigators already are working to read the technical information from the plane's flight data recorder, which was salvaged earlier this week.