Infant tree kangaroo emerges from mother's pouch for the first time

This species is one of the most endangered animals in the world.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This species is one of the most endangered animals in the world.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This is the heartwarming moment an exhausted wild elephant stuck in a muddy pond was rescued in Thailand.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous “Doomsday Clock” up to just 90 seconds before midnight.
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
"I am old, very old, but not an idiot," her Twitter bio reads. She has thousands of followers.
A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt.
Pope Francis has criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are.
Long COVID is a complex chronic illness that can afflict without regard for age, sex, vaccination status or medical history.
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. It then captured the moment the plane crashed.
Poland's prime minister says his government will ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army’s Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is pushing Europe to send more military hardware to Kyiv amid complaints that Germany is being too slow in helping to thwart Russia’s invasion. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Poland needs the consent of Germany to send them to a non-NATO country. But Morawiecki said Warsaw will make its own decisions even if Germany doesn't grant permission.
"There is a realistic possibility of local Russian advances" around Bakhmut, which would give the Kremlin a victory after months of setbacks, the U.K. defense ministry said
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.