Infant tree kangaroo emerges from mother's pouch for the first time

Poland's prime minister says his government will ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army’s Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is pushing Europe to send more military hardware to Kyiv amid complaints that Germany is being too slow in helping to thwart Russia’s invasion. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Poland needs the consent of Germany to send them to a non-NATO country. But Morawiecki said Warsaw will make its own decisions even if Germany doesn't grant permission.