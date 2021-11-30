 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inflation across eurozone hits record high of 4.9%
0 comments
AP

Inflation across eurozone hits record high of 4.9%

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inflation across eurozone hits record high of 4.9%

FILE - People fill up the shopping streets in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Official figures show that consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro currency are rising at a record rate. The European Union’s statistics agency said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 that the eurozone’s annual inflation rate hit 4.9% in November, largely as a result of a huge spike in energy costs.

 Martin Meissner

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro currency are rising at a record rate.

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, said Tuesday that the eurozone's annual inflation rate hit 4.9% in November, the highest since records began in 1997.

Records started being compiled two years before the actual launch of the euro in 1999, which fixed Europe's many currencies such as the French franc and the German deutschmark. In 2002, euro notes and coins first came into speculation.

The inflation spike in November was largely the result of a huge spike in energy costs, and up from 4.1% in October, the previous record high.

Like others, the eurozone, which is made up of 19 economies including France and Germany, is enduring big price hikes as a result of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and blockages in supply chains.

The core inflation rate, which strips out potentially volatile items such as alcohol, energy, food and tobacco, also spiked higher in November to an annual rate of 2.6% from 2%.

That points to the headline rate already having second-round effects, through higher wages, for example.

The increases, under normal circumstances, would likely pile the pressure on the European Central Bank to start mulling the prospect of raising its main interest rate from a record low of zero. The bank is tasked with setting policy to meet a 2% inflation target.

However, the recently discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted some uncertainty over the global economic outlook, and as a result, central banks around the world are expected to hold back from announcing any big policy changes soon.

Many economists think the inflation spike over recent months will reverse next year as base effects linked with the sharp fall in prices during the pandemic last year, primarily of energy, are stripped out from annual comparisons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

+10
Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team
World

Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team

  • Updated

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.

World

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

LONDON (AP) — A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron variant spotlights the dangers of vaccine inequality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News