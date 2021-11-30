Inflation in 19 nations using euro hits record high of 4.9%

That points to the headline rate already having second-round effects, through higher wages, for example.

Under normal circumstances, the increases would likely pile pressure on the European Central Bank to start mulling the prospect of raising its main interest rate from a record low of zero. The bank is tasked with setting policy to meet a 2% inflation target.

However, the recently discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted some uncertainty over the global economic outlook, and as a result, central banks around the world are expected to hold back from announcing any big policy changes soon. Were the variant to start affecting growth levels, then prices, such as oil, would likely drift lower, easing inflation rates worldwide.

“November’s inflation data were yet another surprise on the upside,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. “The omicron variant has increased the level of uncertainty even further, but for now, we suspect that it will have a fairly small impact on inflation.”