Inside Las Luminarias, the Spanish festival where horses gallop through flames

A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. The centuries-old festival of Las Luminarias is held every January, in the belief that the smoke will protect the horses from disease.
