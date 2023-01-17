 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Inside Las Luminarias, the Spanish festival where horses gallop through flames

  • 0

A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. The centuries-old festival of Las Luminarias is held every January, in the belief that the smoke will protect the horses from disease.

A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. The centuries-old festival of Las Luminarias is held every January, in the belief that the smoke will protect the horses from disease.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

Official statistics show that China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged. That adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years. That's a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging populations. But the demographic change will be especially difficult to manage in an middle-income economy like China’s. It does not have the resources to care for an aging population in the same way that one like Japan does.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan: Price of wheat skyrockets due to poor harvest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News