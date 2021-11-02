International envoy: Bosnian Serbs trying to break up Bosnia

He has threatened to take over the Bosnian army barracks located in the Serb half of Bosnia once the Bosnian Serb military is formed. He said if the West tries to intervene, he would call Bosnian Serb “friends” for help.

A U.N. Security Council session where Schmidt was to deliver the report was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday afternoon, in hopes of reaching an agreement with Russia, which diplomats said proved impossible.

Schmidt was supposed to speak at a council meeting to extend the mandate of the EUFOR peacekeeping mission in Bosnia by one year. Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because consultations have been private, said the vote to extend the EUFOR mission for a year will take place on Wednesday afternoon without a briefing.

Russia threatened to veto the resolution approving the extension unless all references to the high representative for Bosnia are removed — an apparent attempt to undermine Schmidt’s authority as the observer of the 1995 peace deal.

In July, the Security Council rejected a resolution put forward by Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the high representative and eliminated the position in a year.