International Transgender Day of Visibility: What you should know

On March 31 transgender and nonbinary people around the world are celebrated on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

With transgender visibility in the United States at an all-time high in politics, media and sports, it is a day for allies and advocates to show up and show support.

Here's what you should know.

How did it start?

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 by Rachel Crandall, a Michigan-based transgender activist and the executive director of Transgender Michigan. It was started as a day of awareness to celebrate the successes of transgender and gender-nonconforming people and is an important day for the LGBTQ community.

While the Transgender Day of Remembrance is held every year on Nov. 20 to memorialize the transgender people who have lost their lives as a result of anti-transgender violence, Transgender Day of Visibility is a day dedicated to honor and empower the lives of transgender and nonbinary people.

Importance of transgender representation

The day illustrates the importance of transgender representation worldwide, especially as transgender and gender-nonconforming people face risks every day.