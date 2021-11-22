IOC interview with Peng Shuai raises even more questions

Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of the Peng saga, which has run since Nov. 2 when she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

That may be wishful thinking on their part.

The interview offered few details, no follow-ups on her allegations, and invited more questions for the IOC, Peng, and China.

It seems unlikely to satisfy Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association, who has been blunt in criticizing China and has threatened to pull all top-tier WTA events from the country.

Even after the IOC video was published Sunday, the WTA repeated what Simon has been saying for more than a week, calling for a full, fair, and transparent investigation “without censorship.”

According to the IOC, Peng held a 30-minute call with Bach, and he recounted in a statement that she is “safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time.”