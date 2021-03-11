IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

The vaccine rollout in Japan began last month with medical workers and is expected to be available for the elderly in April.

Muto did not suggest that China's offer would change the decision about fans from abroad. And he did not say if Japan would accept it.

“The Japanese government is handling vaccines right now,” he said. “So the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is not in a position to comment.”

Recent polls show up to 80% in Japan think the Olympics should be postponed or canceled. A similar percentage is opposed to fans from overseas entering during the pandemic.

Muto said a decision on the “upper limit" of venue capacity would be made in April. Filling venues with Japanese fans should not be difficult. Ticket demand before the pandemic was at least 10 times over supply, and relatively few buyers in Japan have sought refunds.

Reports in Japan say organizers are considering allowing some fans from abroad to attend if they have tickets from sponsors, national Olympic committees, or sports federations.