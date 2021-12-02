IOC says it had 2nd video call with tennis player Peng Shuai

The IOC repeated its policy of “quiet diplomacy” dealing directly with sports officials “which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters.”

The IOC said it would “stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January,” shortly before the lucrative Beijing Games begin.

The 35-year-old Peng fell out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media post that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.

Peng is a former No. 1-ranked doubles player and owner of titles at Wimbledon and the French Open.

The International Tennis Federation, the sport’s governing body, said Thursday that Peng’s allegations “must be addressed.”

“Our primary concern remains Peng Shuai’s well-being,” the ITF said in a statement. “We will continue to support all efforts being made to that end, both publicly and behind the scenes.”