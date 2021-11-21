IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with IOC officials and told them she was safe and well, the Olympic body said on Sunday.

The call came amid growing global alarm over Peng. Her appearance at a youth tennis event Sunday in Beijing and social media posts on her behalf did not fully convince people outside China that she has freedom to act, after she alleged a sexual assault against a former leading Communist Party official.

The call — with IOC president Thomas Bach, athletes commission chair Emma Terho and IOC member Li Lingwei, a former vice president of the Chinese Tennis Association — appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on Nov. 2.

Peng “thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being,” the Switzerland-based Olympic body said in a statement.

“She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time. That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now,” the statement said.