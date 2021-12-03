Iran nuclear talks pause, will reconvene in Vienna next week

The Iranian delegation, appointed by new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, this week called for the U.S. to unfreeze $10 billion in assets as an initial goodwill gesture.

Mora said reviving the agreement would require Iran to meet its commitments under the accord, and bringing the United States back into “full compliance," meaning Washington would need to drop the crippling economic sanctions it imposed on Tehran.

Asked what had been achieved this week, Mora said there had been progress “in the sense that we have had a new Iranian delegation, they have engaged in negotiations with other delegations.”

“We are incorporating also new policy sensitivities for the new Iranian delegations," he said. “But again, the point of departure, the common ground, is where we finished” during the last round of talks in June.

In the United Arab Emirates, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed doubt that the new round of the struggling negotiations with Iran would succeed but added: “That does not mean the negotiations will not restart, and quickly.”

“I think everyone is aware how important it is to continue discussing not just the nuclear deal but other regional issues,” Macron said while in Dubai on the first day of a two-day Gulf trip.