 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iraq election chief vows fair elections despite concerns
0 comments
AP

Iraq election chief vows fair elections despite concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is taking measures to close loopholes and conduct fair elections despite attempts to compromise the upcoming polls, the head of Iraq’s electoral commission said.

Judge Jaleel Adnan Khalaf, chairman of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission overseeing the election on Oct. 10, told The Associated Press in an interview this week that it has identified and thwarted attempts of voter fraud.

“What we hear here and there is that citizens are selling their voter cards,” he said, referring to a way for candidates to essentially buy votes. “The commission has set strict regulations and strict rules.”

Next month’s vote is being held a year before the elections were due, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq's south.

Tens of thousands of Iraqi youth took to the streets to decry rampant corruption, poor services and unemployment. Hundreds died as security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds. The protests dwindled following restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The elections are also being held under a new reformed electoral law that divides Iraq into 83 constituencies, instead of 18, which theoretically allows more independents to participate.

Khalaf said the commission has been receiving complaints as Election Day nears, including incidents of parties using weapons to intimidate voters in addition to the selling of voter cards.

The legitimacy and transparency of the election has been questioned with incidents of violence against activists and independent candidates on the rise, including a string of targeted killings in the months leading to the polls. The death of Karbala-based activist Ehab al-Wazni inspired many to declare a boycott of the election.

Despite Khalaf’s reassurances, Iraqis remain highly disillusioned and many are not convinced the political establishment can produce a fair vote.

Concerns are also mounting internally within the commission. One official said they were aware that members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-sanctioned militia umbrella group, will vote along with the general public on Oct. 10 and not on Oct. 8, the day designated for members of the armed forces. The militia group has not provided information to the commission about their fighters, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The United Nations expanded its electoral assistance to the commission to help promote electoral integrity in the eyes of the public. The 2018 election was marked by severe voter apathy, with only 44% of registered voters participating. There will also be 130 international experts monitoring the poll, along with 600 support staff.

There are 24 million registered voters, Khalaf said, with 3,449 candidates running in the election for 329 parliament seats. Khalaf said the commission will fulfil its legal obligation to announce the results of the election within 24 hours of polls closing.

The introduction of biometric voting cards is one way the commission hopes it can clamp down on voter fraud. Electronic verification devices will also be used to identify voters and evade double voting, which has occurred in past elections.

Khalaf said 17 million Iraqis have been issued biometric cards, but 5 million will still use the old electronic voter cards, which only contain biographic data.

Measures are also being taken to avoid the mistakes of the 2018 election, the results of which were widely disputed. A German firm, Hensoldt, was also tasked with auditing the machines and software that will be used to count and compile votes. An audit of the machines was never conducted in the last election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans caught off-guard by Nicholas’ last-minute intensification

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

+11
Japan extends virus emergency until end of September
World

Japan extends virus emergency until end of September

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced an extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September, saying healthcare systems remain under severe strain, and that the continuing challenges of fighting the virus had led to his decision not to seek another term.

Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper
World

Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.

World

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish designer turns plastic waste into furniture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News