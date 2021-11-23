Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

The EU considers the migration an element of hybrid warfare waged by the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Poland has ordered a state of emergency along its border to stop migrants from coming through, and to keep family — or smugglers — from approaching the border to facilitate their travel further into western Europe. Most aim to reach Germany or elsewhere in Western Europe, in some cases to be reunited with relatives already settled there.

As Poland has built up its military presence in the area, many migrants have become trapped in the forest, pushed back and forth between Belarusian and Polish forces, sometimes wandering in the cold, wet forest for weeks.

The Polish Border Guard agency has since September reported about 10 deaths, but they don't identify them because of EU privacy regulations. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups and Polish media have reported more cases. But it's difficult to verify those deaths, and sometimes it's not clear if the victims named in the media are the same or difficult cases given by the Border Guard.

It's also known that there have been deaths on the Belarusian side, with bodies returned to Iraq for burial. But the Minsk authorities there haven't reported how many.