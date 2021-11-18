Iraqi migrants caught in border crisis in Belarus fly home

Perhaps as many as 7,000 migrants remain in Belarus, according to authorities there. Many have moved to the temporary shelter of the warehouse since Tuesday, where they were given mattresses, water, hot meals and medical assistance.

Iraqi Kurdish migrants said the warehouse had filled up fast, with not enough food or places to sleep. A video acquired by The Associated Press showed men, women and children there, some sleeping on blankets or in sleeping bags on the floor.

“At first, the situation was good, I mean on the first day. We were receiving three meals a day. But as more people came in from the forest, it has got more and more crowded. As a result, we got no dinner yesterday and no lunch today,” one young Iraqi Kurdish man said.

“As you can see, it is getting very crowded here, and it is not easy to find a place to sit or to sleep,” he added, speaking on condition of anonymity because he feared reprisals. “But it is much better than staying in the forest.”

The man said that everyone in the warehouse “has spent a lot of money to come here and they don’t want to go back."

Amid the border tensions between Warsaw and Minsk, the war of words has drawn in the EU and Belarus ally Russia as well.