Iraq's prank TV show depicting IS attacks taken off air

But some, like one of the show's actors and presenter Haddad, said the cancelation was unfair as the show also depicts the heroism of Iraqi security forces. “The decision is unjust,” he said.

In one the most controversial episodes, cameras follow Iraqi actress Nessma Tanneb as she is taken to a rural area outside Baghdad under the pretext of meeting a family liberated from IS rule.

Along the way, she is told at a mock checkpoint that the area they are about to enter is unsafe and was under attack by IS militants just three hours earlier. Tanneb is visibly concerned and asks to turn back but is ignored.

Once she is brought inside a house, an explosion is heard, and actors playing militants storm the building. Tanneb — who at this point is blindfolded — cries out, screams and eventually faints as actors playing Iraqi soldiers burst onto the scene and “liberate" her.

The show was produced by the Popular Mobilization Forces, a government-backed umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias, many backed by Iran, which fought alongside Iraqi security forces against IS.

Under its terror reign, IS engaged in abductions, beheadings and enslavement, especially of women. Thousands died in the fight to oust the militants from Iraqi territory.