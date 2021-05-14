 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irish health system says it's targeted in ransomware attack
0 comments
AP

Irish health system says it's targeted in ransomware attack

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Ireland's health service says it has shut down its IT systems after being targeted in a “significant ransomware attack."

The Health Service Executive said Friday that the move is a precaution, and appointments for coronavirus vaccination have not been not affected.

It was unclear how wide the disruption to the health system was. Dublin's Rotunda maternity hospital said it was canceling most routine appointments due to the IT issues, calling the situation a “critical emergency.”

“There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems,” the Health Service Executive said on Twitter.

“We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us to fully assess the situation with our own security partners.”

In the U.S., the nation’s largest fuel pipeline was hit with a ransomware attack a week ago. The disruption of the Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations. It restarted operations on Wednesday.

The attack highlighted concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to hacking groups and criminals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
World

EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.

+12
EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'
World

EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'

  • Updated

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders cranked up their criticism of the U.S. call to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents Saturday, arguing the move would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement in vaccine supplies and could even have a negative impact.

+4
German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban
World

German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

These kids are leading the way for Covid-19 vaccine research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News