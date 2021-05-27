Irish parliament denounces Israeli policies in West Bank

The Palestinians view the settlements as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support. There have been no substantive peace talks in more than a decade, leading the Palestinians and many rights groups to describe Israel's control of the West Bank as de facto annexation.

Israel views the West Bank as the historical and biblical heartland of the Jewish people. Plans to formally annex up to a third of the West Bank enjoyed wide support in Israel but were put on hold last year after a U.S.-brokered normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The Irish motion, put forward by the opposition party Sinn Fein, received cross-party support.

“Illegal land grabs, annexation of Palestinian land & homes has been called out by Dail (Parliament) in Dublin,’’ Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Twitter. “The motion tabled by @sinnfeinireland & supported by all must mark new assertive, consistent confrontation of Israeli crimes against Palestine.”

In a separate development, Israel summoned the French ambassador Thursday to protest recent remarks by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in which he warned of “apartheid” if progress is not made on a two-state solution.