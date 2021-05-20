Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agree to a ceasefire

A senior Hamas leader and Israel's Security Cabinet have confirmed that a mutual ceasefire deal has been agreed to.

The senior Hamas leader told CNN that the ceasefire will commence at 2am local time on Friday, though an official announcement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Officer said the ceasefire would go into effect at an hour to be agreed upon later.

The decision comes after more than a week of conflict left hundreds of people dead, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

Israel Security Cabinet had agreed to a truce put forward by Egypt for a "mutual unconditional ceasefire" over Gaza, according to a statement by the the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

"The Security Cabinet convened this evening. And accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements -- the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the Head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council -- to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire that will go into effect at an hour to be agreed upon later," the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.