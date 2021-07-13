Israel bars jailed Palestinian from daughter's funeral

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel refused to let a prominent jailed Palestinian lawmaker attend her daughter's funeral on Tuesday, despite a campaign by activists and human rights groups for her to be released on humanitarian grounds.

Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. A military court sentenced her to two years in March for being a member of an outlawed group. With time served, she is set to be released in October.

The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar has not been implicated in attacks. The Israeli military acknowledged in March that she "did not deal with organizational or military aspects of the organization.”

Jarrar was sentenced to 15 months in 2015 on charges of incitement and membership in the PFLP. She has also been held for months at a time in what's known as administrative detention, under which Israel detains Palestinian suspects for lengthy periods without charge.