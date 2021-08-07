 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Israel military strikes Hamas after launch of fire balloons
0 comments
AP

Israel military strikes Hamas after launch of fire balloons

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the Israeli military said, in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel.

The Israeli military struck what it said was a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel, setting fire to land and damaging agriculture. There were no reports of casualties in Israel or Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Israeli media reported that four fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out Friday afternoon in areas close to the Gaza Strip.

The launch of the balloons comes over two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the fourth since the militant group seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Hamas is upset that Israel has done little to ease a crippling blockade on the territory since the fighting ended and appears to be using incendiary balloons as a pressure tactic. Israel's new prime minister, Naflati Bennet, has compared the balloon launches to rocket fire.

Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade of Gaza that includes Israeli control over the territory’s coast and airspace and restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the territory. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from arming while critics say that the measures amount to collective punishment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
World

Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.

+8
Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining
World

Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.

+4
EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track
World

EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — The Jamaican sprinter and her Olympic-record time captured everyone's attention. What's under foot, though, might have been a factor when Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a 33-year-old Olympic record in the women's 100 meters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thai penguins keep fit during lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News