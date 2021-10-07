Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai's Expo 2020

Jewish and Arab attendees celebrate the opening of the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
An Israeli flag flutters next to an Emirati flag at Israel's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
Amir Halevi, the Israeli Tourism Ministry's director-general, looks at the Palestinian pavilion from the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
Amir Halevi, the Israeli Tourism Ministry's director-general, speaks to The Associated Press at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
Noam Katz, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson, speaks to The Associated Press at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
A man wearing a kippah bearing the tourist logo of the United Arab Emirates takes a picture on his mobile phone at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
A man wearing a kippah bearing the tourist logo of the United Arab Emirates, takes a picture on his mobile phone at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
A ceremony to inaugurate the Israeli pavilion with a traditional Jewish mezuzah, which contains small parchments of handwritten biblical verses, takes place at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, right, and Emirati Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises Ahmad Belhoul al-Falasi attend a ceremony at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov speaks at a ceremony at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov arrives at a ceremony at the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
The pavilion's arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel's windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated — all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion nearby.
The Palestinian pavilion has not officially opened its doors at Expo 2020, and employees have reported struggling to get handicrafts out of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
There was a noticeable presence of close protection officers wearing dark suits and ear pieces at the Israeli party. Security shepherded reporters through X-ray body scanners into a separate room, a level of security unseen at other pavilion visited by The Associated Press.
“I am delighted to invite all of you to come and visit my country,” Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov told the crowd of revelers after cutting the ribbon.
Israeli officials, in Dubai to cement ties after the two countries inked a long-awaited visa waiver agreement this week, traipsed through the mirrored pavilion, their reflections unfolding around them. Emiratis in traditional floor-length white dress gazed at panoramic views of Jerusalem's Old City gliding across vertical screens as a pop rendition of Shalom Aleichem played. Jewish attendees wore skullcaps emblazoned with the tourist logo of the UAE.