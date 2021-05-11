Israel ramps up airstrikes as barrage of rockets from Gaza continues

Hamas issued a statement saying "as long as the Israeli occupation continues to perpetrate crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, the Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, will respond and defend Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Gaza Strip." The statement goes on to say, "we have the right to respond to the Israeli offensive and protect the interests of our people as long as the Israeli occupation continues the escalation."

There were no signs of de-escalation over Gaza on Tuesday. Israel called up 5,000 reserve troops to active duty, and an Israeli military spokesman said it would "enhance" its operation in Gaza after militants in Gaza extended the range of their rocket fire. The Israeli military had conducted more than 150 strikes in Gaza as of Tuesday afternoon, the spokesman said.

A number of deaths were reported in strikes in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Among them were Amira Abdel-Fattah, 57, who was killed in her apartment along with her son who has special needs, Ibrahim al-Masri, 11, and his brother Marwan, 7, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli army says it is investigating.

A Palestinian man in Gaza told CNN over the phone that the sounds of Israeli strikes throughout the night, as well as the sound of outgoing rocket fire, had been "horrifying."