Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies

“My son was 14 years old and the other body was that of a 30- or 40-year-old,” said Ussama Abu Sultan. The identity of the other body remains unknown.

In a statement issued Friday, the Israeli army apologized for its “unfortunate mistake” and said the error is being reviewed.

Abu Sultan, 14, was killed in October while attempting to throw firebombs at cars near an Israel settlement, the army said. Khazimia was shot dead by Israeli police in September after she allegedly attempted to stab an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. Her body was buried Saturday in her family village of Qabatiya in the Northern West Bank.

Israel has a long record of trading prisoners and bodies with its enemies and has made clear its intentions to retrieve the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas who rule the Gaza Strip.

Israel is currently withholding around 80 Palestinian bodies, according to the Palestinian rights group The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center. With many eventually buried in unnamed gravies across a number of secret cemeteries, the rights group says they have been other cases where Israeli authorities struggled to locate or identify Palestinian bodies.

