Israel spared fifth snap election as lawmakers pass budget

The alliance includes ultranationalists, centrists and dovish left-wing parties, and even a small Islamist party that made history by becoming the first Arab party to sit in an Israeli government. But the coalition only holds 61 seats, and agrees on little beyond their opposition to Netanyahu and desire to avoid another round of elections.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three cases while serving as prime minister. Israeli law did not require him to resign from office while under indictment, and he refused to step down. He used his platform as prime minister to level scathing attacks on his political opponents, the media and law enforcement.

After the new government was sworn in, Netanyahu vowed in June to “topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country." Now that the budget has passed, that task is more difficult. For now, he remains in control of his own party and leader of the opposition.

Katz, a prominent member of Netanyahu's party, said Thursday that “I am convinced that when Netanyahu resigns on his own accord... I will be elected head of the Likud party,” but said he was focusing on ousting Bennett from office, not Netanyahu.

