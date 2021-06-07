 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem
0 comments
AP

Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

Palestinian activist Muna al-Kurd, center, stands with other activists as Israeli police approach their friends repairing a mural that was defaced by a Jewish settler, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where Palestinian families face imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers, Monday, May 24, 2021. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Israel arrested and later released al-Kurd in the contested Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, a day after forcefully detaining a prominent journalist there.

 Maya Alleruzzo

JERUSAELM (AP) — Israeli police on Monday said they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war against Gaza's militants last month.

The parade, which celebrates Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, was underway on May 10 when Hamas militants in Gaza fired rockets toward the holy city, setting off heavy fighting. Some 254 people were killed in Gaza and 13 in Israel before a cease-fire took effect on May 21.

The war was preceded by weeks of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators in the Old City and in the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers have waged a decades-long campaign to evict Palestinian families from their homes.

The procession, which had intended to go through the through the Old City's Muslim Quarter, is considered by Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem to be a provocation.

In a statement, police said the proposal to hold the parade later this week was not approved, but new plans would be considered. The decision was attacked by organizers, who accused police of caving in to pressure from Hamas.

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the hard-line Religious Zionism party, tweeted a warning to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “not to give in to Hamas threats."

Renewed tensions in east Jerusalem or fighting with Hamas could complicate Israel's shaky politics. Netanyahu's opponents last week said they have formed a coalition that could remove the prime minister from office after a 12-year term. The new coalition is expected to be sworn into office in the coming days.

Over the weekend, Israeli police arrested and released a veteran reporter for the Al Jazeera satellite channel who had regularly been covering the Sheikh Jarrah. And on Sunday, authorities stormed the home of a leading activist in the neighborhood, arresting her and her brother. The siblings were later released.

Before Muna al-Kurd was freed, police briefly clashed with a crowd outside the station, throwing stun grenades.

Sheikh Jarrah is one of the most sensitive parts of east Jerusalem, home to sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and which Israel captured in 1967 and annexed in a move not recognized internationally. Israel views the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The settlers are using a 1970 law that allows Jews to reclaim formerly Jewish properties lost during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, a right denied to Palestinians who lost property in the same conflict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones
World

Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets on Wednesday as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist.

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics
World

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill.

+3
Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan
World

Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from Japan touched down in Taiwan on Friday to help the vaccine-starved island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.

+3
Ex-UK education czar decries "half-hearted'' schools effort
World

Ex-UK education czar decries "half-hearted'' schools effort

LONDON (AP) — Britain risks failing hundreds of thousands of young people with its “half-hearted” effort to bolster schools after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the former education recovery chief who resigned over the government’s funding announcement.

The rest of the world is far from 'normal'
World

The rest of the world is far from 'normal'

As rich nations prepare for a return to some sort of post-pandemic normalcy, aided by high vaccination rates, many poorer countries are struggling with explosive case numbers and rising Covid-19 deaths amid a dearth of shots.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood risk shifts towards the Midsouth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News