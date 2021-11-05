Israeli dossier on rights groups contains little evidence

Speaking about the Union of Agricultural Work Committees — one of the six — Abedat is quoted as saying, “as far as I know, this organization affiliates to the PFLP." His "estimation” is that the same printing company that helped him forge invoices also helped the other group.

Even when describing his own work in diverting funds to the PFLP, Abedat makes no mention of militant activities. “We funded PFLP activities such as university activities, funding of the injured and sick for the PFLP, funding of families of martyrs and prisoners from the PFLP,” he is quoted as saying.

Israel says the PFLP and other armed groups use such activities to recruit and indoctrinate members, and to provide financial support to militants and their families.

The dossier also details several forged invoices, all from the Union of Health Committees. In one instance, Abedat says: “I estimate that this money went to PFLP activities." In the others, it's either unclear where the money went, or Abedat says it was used to cover the UHC's debts.

Several European officials have expressed skepticism about the allegations.