Israeli minister sticks to Iran 'environmental terror' claim

Iranian officials have not publicly acknowledged the allegation or responded to requests for comment.

More than 1,000 tons of tar are estimated to have washed onto Israel's Mediterranean coastline last month, causing extensive environmental damage and forcing the closure of beaches to the public. Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has called the incident one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. The clean-up is expected to take months.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry identified the ship it believed was responsible for the Feb. 1 oil spill as the the Panama-flagged, formerly Libyan-owned tanker named Emerald.

Ministry officials investigating the incident said it was unclear whether the spill was deliberate or accidental, but said they received no warning about the incident until tar started washing up on shore weeks later.

Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward, a maritime shipping intelligence company that was involved in the investigation, told The Associated Press that several aspects about the Emerald's behavior — from shutting off its transmitters, to irregular traffic and ownership irregularities — breached U.S. and British standards and pointed to the vessel's involvement in smuggling oil from Iran in violation of international sanctions.