Israeli troops kill Gaza man near border; army investigates

In a statement, the army said it spotted three suspects approaching the separation fence.

“One of the suspects was seen carrying a suspicious backpack and digging in the ground," it said, adding that “troops at the scene fired towards the suspect.” It said it was aware of reports that a man had been killed and was investigating.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli police shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old City. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred outside an entrance to a flashpoint holy site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, home to the Al Aqsa Mosque, and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as 30-year-old Isra Khzamiah from a northern West Bank town near the city of Jenin, an area where tensions have run high following an escape by Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli prison earlier this month.

Palestinians have carried out a number of car-ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks targeting Israeli security forces and civilians in recent years in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say security personnel often use excessive force and in some cases have killed people mistaken as assailants.