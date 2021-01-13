Italian PM Conte faces challenge as Renzi again disrupts

Renzi claims he is merely doing what's best for the country, not seeking power for himself.

“What we’re doing is called POLITICS: studying the cards and making proposals,” he tweeted.

But Renzi has pulled similar power plays before. He became Italian premier in 2014 after he maneuvered to have the ruling Democratic Party remove Enrico Letta as premier and put him in the office instead. Renzi, though, lost a political gamble two years later when he staked his premiership on a constitutional referendum that failed, forcing him to resign.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza referred to the “useless" government tensions in a briefing to parliament on Italy’s vaccine campaign and the planned extension of COVID-19 restrictions. He appealed for a constructive political climate to confront the greatest health emergency the country has seen in a century.

“The objective that we are attempting to reach is too important to sully it with useless polemics that hurt everyone, and in particular the Italians who, with the vaccine, can and must get out of this long nightmare that we are living,” he said.

