Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's office says he intends to resign as head of government weakened by ally's defection
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's office says he intends to resign as head of government weakened by ally's defection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

