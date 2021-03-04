Italy blocks export of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia, using EU powers for the first time

On Thursday, Italy's Foreign Ministry explained its decision to block AstraZeneca from exporting its vaccine, citing the company's delays in supplying its vaccine to Italy and the European Union, and noting that Australia is not considered a "vulnerable" nation by the EU.

According to the ministry statement, Italy has previously authorized the company's export of "modest quantities of samples intended for scientific research activities," but flagged the shipment in question because it involved 250,700 doses.

The statement cited "the high number of vaccine doses subject to the export authorization request compared to the amount of doses provided to Italy and, more generally, to EU countries so far."

AstraZeneca has declined to comment on the Italian decision.

The European Commission "did not oppose" Italy's decision to impose an export ban on vaccines for Australia, an EU official told CNN Thursday.

The official is closely involved with trade processes inside the Commission, but is not authorized to speak on the record regarding closed door meetings or on trade documents between the Commission and European Union member states.