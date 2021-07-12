Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome

In another compliment, Mattarella said, “You displayed a harmony of team among yourselves and in play, and now this is an extraordinary value, the sense of sport.”

“This," captain Chiellini said, "is the success of a group, who even in difficult moments never lost heart.”

Mattarella also generously praised another of his palace guests, tennis player Matteo Berrettini, who reached the Wimbledon final before succumbing on Sunday to Novak Djokovic.

The tennis star, in thanks, gave Mattarella a racket, and later squeezed aboard the open-topped bus among the soccer players, who whooped and cheered themselves in response to the public's adulation.

As the bus inched its way toward central Piazza Venezia, and eventually to the team's hotel, the players, each wearing the victory medal they received less than 24 hours before at Wembley, snapped photos of the celebrating fans and encouraged them with cheers through a bullhorn.

There was enough joy to go around to even reach the 10th-floor hospital suite of Pope Francis, who, even before the Italian victory, could savor the triumph of the team from his native Argentina, which won the Copa America on Saturday.