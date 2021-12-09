 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italy fines Amazon $1.3B, alleging harm to outside sellers
0 comments
AP

Italy fines Amazon $1.3B, alleging harm to outside sellers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s anti-trust authority on Thursday fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion), accusing the company of exploiting its dominant position against independent sellers on its website in violation of European Union competition rules.

The fine is one of the largest leveraged in Europe against the online retail giant, which expanded in particular in Italy during a coronavirus lockdown that prevented residents from going to stores to buy items considered nonessential.

Europe has pioneered efforts to rein in big tech companies, most famously by slapping Google with multibillion-dollar fines in three antitrust cases. The push is gaining steam worldwide as regulators and lawmakers take on digital giants over accusations of everything from stifling competition to failing to prevent harmful content from appearing on their platforms.

Amazon said it “strongly disagreed” with Italian regulator's decision and would appeal, calling the fines and proposed remedies “unjustified and disproportionate.” It noted that more than half of annual sales in Italy are from small and medium businesses that have access to other channels to sell their goods.

Italy’s AGCM authority said Amazon has required that third-party sellers use its own logistics service, called Fulfilment by Amazon, harming competitors and strengthening its own position.

The e-commerce giant also prevents third-party sellers from gaining access to Amazon’s Prime loyalty program, “which makes it easier to sell to the more than 7 million most-loyal and highest-spending consumers.”

That means such sellers also are excluded from special events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day offers, thereby also decreasing the chances that the sellers’ items will appear as a “featured offer.”

“The investigation showed that such benefits are crucial to gain visibility, to boost sales and, in turn, to the success of the sellers’ offers on Amazon.it,’’ the regulator said.

The authority has ordered Amazon to grant sales benefits and visibility on Amazon.it to all third-party sellers able to meet the standards of its Prime service, which it must publish.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute
World

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the United Nations’ top court imposed orders on Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday to prevent discrimination against one another's citizens in the aftermath of their war last year over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

+9
Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow
World

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

+4
WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron
World

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

  • Updated

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Origami-inspired clothing line is designed to grow with your child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News