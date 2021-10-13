Italy high court nixes arrest warrant for Vatican suspect

ROME (AP) — Italy’s highest court has annulled an arrest warrant for a key suspect in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial, his lawyers said Wednesday, putting into question whether and when he might be extradited from Britain.

In a decision Tuesday, the Court of Cassation sent the case back to Rome’s Tribunal for Review, which in June upheld the arrest warrant for Gianluigi Torzi. A Cassation official said the court’s written ruling, explaining the reason for the annulment decision, would be released within a month.

Vatican prosecutors have accused Torzi of extorting 15 million euros ($17.8 million) from the Holy See to turn over ownership of a luxury London building in which the Vatican had invested some 350 million euros ($420 million), largely donations from the faithful. Torzi denies wrongdoing.

Italian prosecutors have also accused Torzi of related financial crimes and issued a warrant for his arrest in April. In confirming the Italian warrant, the Tribunal for Review strongly backed the Vatican thesis, saying the evidence showed Torzi used bad-faith negotiations, last-minute contractual changes and a web of accomplices to defraud the Holy See.