Italy presses EU nations to open ports to rescued migrants

ROME (AP) — Italy stepped up pressure Wednesday on fellow EU nations to open their ports to migrants rescued by humanitarian ships as political tension simmers in the Italian government's coalition over a sharply rising number of arrivals this summer on the country's southern shores.

The office of Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said she had a long telephone conversation with the European Union's internal affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson.

Political and economic crises in Tunisia are feeding steadily increasing streams of migrants determined to reach Europe, many of whom set out in smugglers' boats from Libyan shores. The Italian interior ministry's statement said those factors figured in Lamorgese's request for “an urgent change of direction in the interventions of the Union's migratory policy.”

In May and June, the number of migrants who reached Italian shores more than tripled compared to the previous year's figure, according to the ministry's count. In July, the year-to-year difference was less marked — 8,600 in 2021 compared to 7,000 in 2020. But so far August has seen charity boats carrying the flags of France and Germany rescue hundreds of migrants from unseaworthy boats launched by human traffickers.