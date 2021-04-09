Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

“The Director-General was not involved himself in the development, publishing or withdrawal of the report," the email said, repeating that it was removed because it “contained inaccuracies and inconsistencies" and had been published prematurely.

It added that Guerra was no longer an assistant director general but rather a “special adviser."

Prosecutors cited Guerra’s comments to them, which they said were contradicted by the facts, and concluded that “Guerra personally worked on the removal of the report from the WHO site.”

Emails show he tried to have one of the report's main authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan in 2016, which it had not done. Zambon refused and filed an internal whistleblower complaint alleging that Guerra had tried to pressure him to change the data. Zambon recently resigned.