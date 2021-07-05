Italy state TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies

ROME (AP) — Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Italian television's most popular and beloved entertainers, died on Monday at age 78 after a long illness, Italian state TV quoted her family as saying.

Rai state TV read a statement from the star’s family, announcing that she died at home after a long illness. It said that in keeping with her wishes medical details weren't being released.

With her energetic presence and strong singing voice, the petite Carra' was a beloved staple in the early heyday decades of Rai, especially when it was the only nationwide broadcaster.

With often sexy costumes — daring by state TV's standards in a country where the Vatican wields considerable influence — Carra’ also was credited with helping Italian women be more confident with themselves. Once, in a then daring move, she barred her belly button during one TV performance. But she could also be devastatingly elegant and classy in her dress and manners.

She also was considered an icon for gay fans due to her joyful performances.

Her trademark bouncy, blond haircut and bangs — the helmet look, it was dubbed — were imitated by many fans.