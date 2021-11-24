Italy targets unvaccinated with restrictions as cases rise

Health Minister Roberto Speranza acknowledged Italy was doing better than many of its neighbors, but said the country had learned that the key to fighting the pandemic was with preventive and proactive measures.

“Staying in front of the virus is fundamental if you want to keep the situation under control,” he said.

Unlike other countries, Italy never relaxed many of its restrictions even as cases tanked with vaccination: Indoor mask mandates remain in place and Italy last month became the first country in the West to require a health pass to access the workplace.

The so-called “Green Pass” contained proof of vaccination, of being cured of COVID-19 or a negative test. With the new decree, the government is introducing a “reinforced” Green Pass that excludes the ability to test into certain indoor activities, reserving them only for vaccinated people or those who have had the disease.

Non-vaccinated people, for example, won’t be able to go to the movies or theater or eat indoors from Dec. 6-Jan. 15, or beyond that date in regions where infection and hospital rates are rising. The aim is to keep restaurants and other indoor activities open, but just to people who are vaccinated or have immunity from having had COVID-19.