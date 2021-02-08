Italy teachers balk at AstraZeneca vaccine plans

Over the weekend, South Africa suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with AstraZeneca after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.

To date, Italy has identified one person who tested positive with the variant from South Africa who arrived on a flight from the continent, though it has had more cases of the variants identified in Britain and Brazil. But on Monday, the Austrian government issued a warning against travel to its Tyrol province, which borders northern Italy, after 293 infections of the variant identified in South Africa were confirmed there.

Northern Italy has been the hardest-hit part of the country ever since the first locally transmitted case was confirmed on Feb. 21 in Lombardy and became Europe's one-time epicenter. While infections nationwide have held steady for several weeks — around 8,000 new confirmed cases were reported Monday and 307 new deaths — northern regions continue to see the highest numbers of infections and deaths. With more than 90,000 dead, Italy has the second-highest confirmed COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain.