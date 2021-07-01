Italy to enforce 5-day quarantine for England soccer fans

ROME (AP) — Italy intensified its warnings to England soccer fans on Thursday to stay away from the European Championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine on Saturday, saying they shouldn’t count on getting into the Stadio Olimpico unless they can prove they have observed five days of quarantine since arriving from Britain.

In addition, the state police imposed a mandatory block on the sale and transfer of any tickets starting Thursday and the cancellation of coupons sold to British residents starting last Monday.

The measures, said Italy's ambassador to Britain, were deemed necessary because of the spike in cases in Britain of the highly contagious delta variant, despite its vaccination efforts, and Italy's fears that British visitors will spread the variant here.

“My message is very clear," Ambassador Raffaele Trombetta told The Associated Press. “Don’t go to Italy because you haven’t got time to quarantine. Even if you have got a ticket to go to the football match, that will not give you the right to go to the match.”

A similar warning was posted in English on the website of the Italian embassy to Britain, making clear that even if they have tickets, proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests, fans should "not travel to Italy to attend the match.”